Major League Soccer
team-logo
3 - 4
FT
team-logo
S. Moore 16' (og)A. Obando 29'H. Martinez 56'
S. Moore 8'O. Urhoghide 65'A. Julio 69'Pedrinho 81'
(HT 2-1) (FT 3-4)

Inter Miami CF vs FC DallasResults & stats,