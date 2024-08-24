Major League Soccer
team-logo
3 - 4
FT
team-logo
C. Benteke 2'D. Schnegg 42'J. Stroud 48'
N. Tafari 9'S. Lletget 21'P. Arriola 40'T. Ntsabeleng 44'
(HT 2-4) (FT 3-4)

DC United vs FC DallasResults & stats,