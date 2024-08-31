Major League Soccer
team-logo
4 - 2
FT
team-logo
D. Rossi 17'M. Arfsten 58'D. Jones 90' + 3'J. Russell-Rowe 90' + 10'
A. Martinez 4'M. Bakrar 86'
(HT 1-1) (FT 4-2)

Columbus Crew vs New York City FCResults & stats,