Zinedine Zidane drops hint on when next coaching role will be announced with ex-Real Madrid boss expected to take France job
Zidane’s hint fuels coaching comeback talk
The French legend has reignited the conversation surrounding his next managerial role after confirming that his return to the dugout is close. Speaking at a charity event in Toulon, the 1998 World Cup winner was asked once again about his intentions. His response was short but powerful: “It will happen soon. Very soon.”
Zidane has not coached since leaving Real Madrid for the second time in 2021, and his time away has only intensified curiosity, especially given how many major clubs have changed managers over the past three years. Despite numerous reported offers, Zidane has remained patient, deliberate and selective. His silence in recent years led some to wonder if he might be stepping away permanently. However, his latest statement suggests that moment is finally arriving.
Zidane speaks at Toulon event and Trento festival
Zidane’s remarks came during a charity gala where he was unable to play due to a minor thigh injury. “We get older and, unfortunately, we get injured from time to time. Now I’m going to coach for a while,” Zidane joked, hinting again at his return to the sidelines.
This was not the first time in recent weeks that Zidane addressed the situation around his future. Speaking previously at the Trento Sports Festival last month, he acknowledged his desire to manage the French national team one day. “I’d like to be the head coach of the France team one day,” he said. “I will surely return to coaching.”
His statements appear consistent with long-standing reports that Zidane has been waiting specifically for the France job to open. Deschamps, who has been in charge since 2014, remains committed until after the 2026 World Cup, but has already confirmed his exit at that point. That timeline aligns perfectly with Zidane’s patient approach.
Zidane also addressed past speculation about Juventus, saying: “Me at Juventus? I don't know why it didn't happen. I always keep that team in my heart because it gave me a lot.”
The long wait for Zidane's return
Zidane occupies a rare place in football, a legend as both a player and a manager. Across his two spells in charge of Real Madrid, he won three Champions League titles in a row, a feat unmatched in the modern era, along with two La Liga crowns. Zidane first stepped into the Bernabeu hot seat in 2016, having previously been in charge of the club's Castilla team. After two years at the helm, and just days after winning the Champions League, he abruptly stepped away but returned less than a year later as the capital club struggled under Julen Lopetegui and then Santiago Solari.
He departed in May 2021 and has since avoided all offers to make his return, with the national team seemingly being the natural next step for him.
Real Madrid off the table, France looks most likely
Although Zidane remains adored at Real Madrid, the club are in no position to make a change right now. Xabi Alonso, fresh from success at Bayer Leverkusen, has Los Blancos in strong form and looks set for a long-term project.
Paris Saint-Germain is also an improbable destination due to Zidane’s history with Marseille. Meanwhile, Juve are rebuilding but are far from the heights Zidane once knew and have recently hired Luciano Spalletti. That leaves the French national team, a job of cultural importance, emotional weight and long-term legacy.
Zidane has unfinished business with Les Bleus. His career for France ended in controversy after the 2006 World Cup final red card, leading France to a major title as manager would provide a narrative arc that is symbolic and redemptive. For now, Zidane has not signed anything, but his message is clear that the comeback is close. All eyes now turn to the timeline around the France bench. While, Deschamps will lead Les Bleus through the 2026 World Cup and then step aside.
