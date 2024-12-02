Percy Tau, Al AhlyBackpage
Clifton Mabasa

Zamalek deny interest in Bafana Bafana star Percy Tau - 'We are not thinking about signing players from Al Ahly'

South AfricaCAF Champions LeagueP. TauH. BroosOrlando Pirates vs Al Ahly SCOrlando PiratesAl Ahly SC

The Royal Club of Egypt has responded to the speculation linking former Mamelodi Sundowns player to their team.

  • Zamalek deny Tau interest
  • Reports suggested they want to sign him
  • He is facing uncertain future at Al Ahly
