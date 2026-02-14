Zamalek 2-1 Kaizer Chiefs: 'What is this? Now Amakhosi show haters how PSL is won! If Orlando Pirates' Relebohile Mofokeng works hard enough he will play like George Matlou but these caretakers have to go'

Kaizer Chiefs' hopes of making the CAF Confederation Cup quarter-final were ended on Saturday night following their 2-1 loss against Zamalek SC.

The first 45 minutes ended goalless, but that changed just eight minutes after the restart as Nasser Mansy fed Juan Alvina in the prime zone, and the Brazilian made no mistake.

It was 2-0 in the 72nd minute when Mohamed Shehata picked the unmarked veteran Abdallah El-Said, whose shot left Brandon Petersen glued to his spot.

Despite Glody Lilepo heading in Lebohang Maboe's corner with 15 minutes to go, the White Knight held on to get a win that ensured they finished top of Group D, as Al Masry, who beat ZESCO United 2-0, advanced as well, thanks to their superior goal difference.

GOAL had a look at what the fans said after the game, and here are the reactions.