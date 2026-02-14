Goal.com
Live
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Thabiso Monyane, Kaizer Chiefs vs ZamalekBackpage
Seth Willis

Zamalek 2-1 Kaizer Chiefs: 'What is this? Now Amakhosi show haters how PSL is won! If Orlando Pirates' Relebohile Mofokeng works hard enough he will play like George Matlou but these caretakers have to go'

The Glamour Boys recovered from a poor start in Group D to come into the fixture at Suez Canal Authority Stadium in Ismailia with a good chance to progress. For the White Knight, the only option was to secure maximum points to be sure of advancing as pool winners regardless of the outcome between Al Masry and ZESCO United.

Kaizer Chiefs' hopes of making the CAF Confederation Cup quarter-final were ended on Saturday night following their 2-1 loss against Zamalek SC.

The first 45 minutes ended goalless, but that changed just eight minutes after the restart as Nasser Mansy fed Juan Alvina in the prime zone, and the Brazilian made no mistake.

It was 2-0 in the 72nd minute when Mohamed Shehata picked the unmarked veteran Abdallah El-Said, whose shot left Brandon Petersen glued to his spot.

Despite Glody Lilepo heading in Lebohang Maboe's corner with 15 minutes to go, the White Knight held on to get a win that ensured they finished top of Group D, as Al Masry, who beat ZESCO United 2-0, advanced as well, thanks to their superior goal difference.

GOAL had a look at what the fans said after the game, and here are the reactions.

Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱
  • Flavio Silva of Kaizer ChiefsBackpagepix

    Flavio Silva is a liability!

    Flavio Da Silva is a liability in the first half; he loses the ball in the wrong places and nearly costs us. He needs to fight - Thulani

    • Advertisement
  • George Matlou, Kaizer Chiefs

    Matlou is not Chiefs material

    George Matlou is not Kaizer Chiefs material. I will never glorify mediocrity - Thulaganyo

  • Relebohile Mofokeng, Orlando Pirates vs Marumo Gallants, February 2026Orlando Pirates

    Rele can play like Matlou, but...

    If Orlando Pirates' Relebohile Mofokeng works hard enough, he'll play like George Matlou - Lesego Segone

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

  • Glody Lilepo, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage

    Lilepo was a passenger

    Glody Lilepo was a passenger on the right side, but Pule Mmodi was trying alone on the left - Thabiso T Man Serape

  • Pule Mmodi, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage

    What is this?

    Kaizer Chiefs, what is this? These coaches set up this team for a draw, and it backfired. You can tell by that midfield. Pule Mmodi, my brother, I don’t understand how he gets selected every match - Tebogo

  • Kaizer Chiefs, February 2026Kaizer Chiefs

    Chiefs' players are useless

    These Kaizer Chiefs players are useless. They knew what it meant and still gave it away - Mashiane

  • Thabiso Monyane, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage

    Nothing from Mako and Monyane?

    There's nothing you will get defensively and offensively when Paseka Mako and Thabiso Monyane are your fullbacks or wingsbacks - UTD

  • Cedric Kaze and Khalil Ben Youssef, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage

    These caretakers need to go

    These caretakers need to go. I will never understand why Velebayi gets dropped for Mmodi and Solomons get dropped for Monyane - Nqobani

  • Cedric Kaze, Khalil Ben Youssef, Kaizer Chiefs, December 2025Backpage

    Poorest approach by the coaches?

    This was the poorest approach to the game. Had we played our normal game with attackers and Solomons, we would have gotten a clear win here, while we just needed a draw - Joy Lethabo 

  • Zitha Kwinika, Given Msimango, Glody Lilepo and Aden McCarthy, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage

    Show haters how PSL is won

    Now let us come back home and show our haters how the Premier Soccer League is won - Collen Honcho

0