Getty Images Sport
Yves Bissouma facing another Tottenham sanction after being filmed inhaling laughing gas a year after being hit with ban by Spurs for same offence
Tottenham launch investigation after Bissouma's laughing gas incident
Tottenham have launched an internal investigation after Bissouma was filmed inhaling nitrous oxide from a balloon during the early hours of November 3, with the footage reportedly recorded at a party in London and reported by The Sun. The video, which he is said to have sent to a woman invited to join him, has raised immediate disciplinary concerns, given his previous suspension for the same behaviour. Spurs confirmed that the matter is being handled internally after the footage was published, intensifying scrutiny on a player who is already out of favour this season.
The incident is particularly serious because possession of nitrous oxide for recreational use has been illegal in the UK since 2023, carrying potential criminal penalties. With Bissouma having already apologised for a similar offence last year and having served a club suspension as a result, this second episode has sparked renewed questions over his professionalism at a time when he has not played a single minute this campaign.
- Getty Images Sport
Bissouma's turbulent period at Tottenham
This latest controversy adds to a turbulent period for Bissouma, whose Tottenham future has been uncertain since he was dropped from the squad for persistent lateness at the start of the season. Thomas Frank has left the Mali international out of both his Premier League plans and Spurs’ Champions League squad, noting at one point that there was still a way back but emphasising standards that must be met. The landscape has worsened for the midfielder following an ankle injury sustained on international duty, keeping him sidelined during a period when he needed to rebuild trust.
Off the pitch, Bissouma has endured further turmoil with revelations in November that he had been the victim of a major fraud, losing £800,000 from a Coutts bank account. Although the club maintain an option to extend his contract beyond June, his position is fragile, with Spurs considering triggering the clause primarily to protect his transfer value ahead of a possible January sale. The latest footage contributes to a pattern of off-field issues that could accelerate an exit, especially with earlier interest from Turkish clubs failing to materialise in the summer.
Bissouma suspended last year for the same offence
Bissouma was previously suspended in August 2024 after posting clips of himself appearing to inhale laughing gas, prompting Ange Postecoglou to sanction him for what the manager described as a failure to uphold professional standards. The midfielder issued an apology at the time, acknowledging a “severe lack of judgment” and stressing the importance of his responsibilities as both a footballer and a role model. After serving his punishment, he worked his way back into the side, making 44 appearances last season and playing the full 90 minutes in Tottenham’s Europa League final win over Manchester United.
Despite that recovery, his situation deteriorated sharply early in the current campaign, with Frank dropping him from matchday squads due to tardiness. The club’s decision to omit him from its Champions League squad reflected a further slide in standing, compounded by an ankle injury suffered while representing Mali in World Cup qualifying. With his contract approaching its final months and the club assessing long-term options, the recurrence of last year’s misconduct has become an additional complicating factor.
- Getty Images Sport
Tottenham launch internal investigation into Bissouma
Tottenham’s internal investigation will dictate the scale of any new disciplinary action, with another suspension possible given the seriousness of the repeat offence. Bissouma must wait to recover from injury while also attempting to repair his standing with Frank if he is to regain consideration for first-team football. Whether Spurs choose to sell him in January, activate the one-year extension or give him a final chance will depend heavily on the outcome of the probe and the midfielder’s response in the weeks ahead.
Advertisement