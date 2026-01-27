‘You'll see the devil!' - Brazil cult hero Adriano threatens 'scoundrel' who scammed his mother for $3,000

The footballing icon, known for his formidable strength and explosive temper during his playing days, has channelled that aggression into a terrifying message directed at a criminal who targeted his family. In a video uploaded to his social media channels, the 43-year-old did not mince his words as he addressed the individual responsible for duping his mother out of a significant sum of money.

The former forward explained that a scammer had successfully impersonated him, convincing his mother to transfer funds under false pretences. The betrayal of trust and the targeting of a vulnerable family member sparked a furious response from the retired star, who issued a deadline for the money to be returned before he takes matters into his own hands.

"You scoundrel, you better give it back, because I'm going to hunt you down like a demon," the Brazilian warned in the clip.

The threat escalated quickly, with the ex-footballer invoking religious imagery to emphasise the severity of his intent. He made it clear that his patience was non-existent and that the perpetrator had crossed a line that should never be crossed.

"If you don't give it back, you'll see if I don't find out who you are. You'll see the devil himself come down to earth. I'll give you 24 hours."