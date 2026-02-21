Orlando Pirates have struggled to be effective in the final third as strikers have failed to take the many chances created despite the club's fair run.

Boitumelo Radiopane, Yanela Mbuthuma, and Evidence Makgopa have scored a combined 12 goals in the 42 outings across all competitions.

The former Richards Bay man has seven strikes to his name, while Makgopa has four, with Radiopane finding the back of the net just once.