'It was the right decision' - Yan Diomande explains why he turned down chance to move to Chelsea
Spotlight on Diomande
Diomande has been in the spotlight after starring for RB Leipzig. The teenager has eight goals and four assists in the Bundesliga so far this season which has fuelled speculation he could be on the move in the summer. Liverpool have been linked with Diomande, as a potential replacement for Mohamed Salah, although the youngster has played down talk of a transfer to Anfield. He told Bild: "People made it out to be my dream club. But first and foremost, it’s my dad’s favourite club. It was always his great wish to see me there someday because he loves the atmosphere at Anfield. He always raved about Steven Gerrard. I was too young to see him play. We didn’t even have a TV at home for a long time. I have a lot of respect for Liverpool, but my dream club right now is Leipzig."
Diomande was also asked about potential interest from Bayern and added: "It’s always nice to hear something like that. But I haven’t spoken to anyone from Bayern. It’s not the right time for that. I’m happy here in Leipzig and want to remain fully focused."
Diomande explains Chelsea snub
Diomande has also explained that he could have headed to England earlier in his career. The forward told RBLive that he had trials at Chelsea, Crystal Palace, and Rangers and had the chance to head to Stamford Bridge before he ultimately decided to head to La Liga instead.
"It was a difficult time. I felt like for many people, it was all about money. A lot of people told me I absolutely had to play for Chelsea. Then I stopped everything and made a decision for myself," he told Bild. "I knew the president of Leganes; he had helped with my move to the USA. Suddenly, I was faced with a choice: Leganes or Chelsea? It was risky, but luckily, it was the right decision. I think patience is very important in football. It’s not always just about money. If you play well, it will come naturally. I’m young; I need to play to increase my sporting value, to improve. And I wouldn’t get that on the bench."
Diomande talks future plans
Diomande ended up signing for Leganes before joining Leipzig last summer on a five-year deal. Leipzig chief Oliver Mintzlaff is now believed to have slapped a €100 million (£87m) price tag on Diomande, but the winger admits he is likely to leave at some point in the future. He added: "He’s the boss. And there are always many people involved in a transfer – clubs, agents, family, players. So, I don’t make these decisions alone. One thing I can promise: I’ll never argue with my club! Of course, I probably won’t end my career here. When the time comes, we’ll talk. But if I stay here this summer, I’ll be absolutely happy."
Advice from Vinicius Jr
Diomande has also revealed previously that Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior is one of his idols and that the Brazilian has given him advice about his career. He told the Bundesliga's official website: "He does a lot of good things on the pitch and is totally focused. I met him in person for the first time two weeks ago in Paris. We have a mutual acquaintance, and Viní invited me for two days. We had a good time. He told me to have fun on the pitch, that's the most important thing.”
What comes next?
Interest in Diomande is likely to continue ahead of the summer transfer window, particularly if he continues to shine in the Bundesliga. Leipzig currently sit fifth in the Bundesliga standings and take on second-placed Dortmund next time out.
