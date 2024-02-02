Could Xavi still be sacked despite resignation?! Barcelona president Joan Laporta admits he would have axed any other manager in current circumstances

Could Xavi still be sacked despite resignation?! Barcelona president Joan Laporta admits he would have axed any other manager in current circumstancesSoham Mukherjee(C)Getty ImagesXavi HernandezBarcelonaLaLigaTransfersJoan Laporta admitted that he would have axed any other manager in current circumstances if they were not a club legend like Xavi Hernandez.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowXavi announced his summer exit after losing to VillarrealBarca struggling for form in La LigaLaporta sent stern warning to underfire manager