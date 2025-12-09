Xabi Alonso warned Jude Bellingham & Vinicius Jr can't 'cope well' with his demands after experiencing 'freedom' under Carlo Ancelotti

The former Bayern Munich and Inter icon did not hold back in his assessment of the contrasting styles, pinpointing the loss of autonomy as a potential friction point for Madrid's most creative talents.

"He's a different kind of coach than Carlo Ancelotti," he wrote. "The Italian was more like a father figure, giving his players more freedom – especially on the pitch. Alonso, as everyone knew beforehand, values details like discipline, punctuality, and organization on the field. Under Ancelotti, Real Madrid relied more on the individual quality of its players. Alonso continues to give them freedom, but he also gives the stars more guidance on the pitch. Players like Jude Bellingham or Vinicius might not cope as well with that approach.

"For Alonso, the focus isn't on the individual player, but on the team. That worked well in Leverkusen. Florian Wirtz certainly had his freedom there. But Alonso expected all his players to contribute defensively. If a player doesn't like that, he'll have a hard time with the coach.

"You have to question yourself, you have to speak openly, you have to talk to each other. Ultimately, though, the coach decides how the team plays and who plays. And I'm convinced that Alonso is a good fit for Real Madrid, but in his own way."

