Xabi Alonso sends out strong message on Jude Bellingham amid talk Real Madrid superstar is not happy with new manager

It is not the first time Alonso has had to come out and clarify his relationship with a player, having also faced questions over his decision to start Vinicius on the bench for Real’s trip to Elche.

Explaining he and the Brazil international had planned the move before the game, Alonso said after the final whistle: “No, we had discussed it. We talk about it often. He understands; he knew the role he could play. We've done it before, like in Getafe. Today we're not happy, but everyone is eager to get back on track.”

Insisting he and the rest of the Real squad are growing closer, he added: “We haven't fallen apart. We're still competing; the context of each match is different. The result is what matters, and we're aware of that and self-critical. The spirit is good; we have to respond to adversity. This is Real Madrid. We live with criticism; we want to improve.

“The connection is improving; we have more time and interact more, we know each other better. We're all in the same boat, we celebrate victories. We suffer if we don't win. The connection is good. We need to turn this situation around, starting with Athens [against Olympiacos].”