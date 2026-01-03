Xabi Alonso gives update on Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappe's knee injury head of Spanish Super Cup

Speaking to reporters, Alonso said: "We're going to push the deadlines; it's largely about feeling. We're going to do everything possible to push the deadlines so he can be ready as soon as possible. When is 'as soon as possible'? That's the question. I don't know. The Super Cup? We'll see.

"After each match, we assess the player's performance, observe how he feels, and then make decisions based on the match and the team's needs. We'll see how he progresses now, and we'll do everything we can to get him back as soon as possible."

Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!