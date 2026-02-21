Wrexham win a Championship classic! Phil Parkinson's side beat Ipswich in eight-goal thriller in huge boost to promotion hopes

This Racecourse thriller was fast and furious from the start, as Moore gave Wrexham the lead just six minutes in. After a smart Josh Windass header into the striker, Moore drove up the left wing and powered the ball home from a tight angle. The 33-year-old had no right to score from the left edge of the penalty area but found the roof of the net with an unstoppable strike beyond Christian Walton in the Ipswich goal.

Wrexham started the match well but after a series of stoppages due to injuries for both sides, the visitors began to gain a foothold in the encounter. They were level in the 20th minute, through January signing Anis Mehmeti. The former Bristol City playmaker scored his first goal for the Tractor Boys after Jack Taylor saw a shot saved and goalkeeper Arthur Okonkwo could only palm the ball into the path of Mehmeti, who kept his composure to find the roof of the net.

With eight minutes to play until the break, Wrexham had taken the lead once again. Moore and Windass were at the centre of it once again, as the Wales striker broke down the left and crossed in first for George Thomason to see a shot saved, before a second ball in by Moore found the stooping Windass to head the ball home.

Moore saw a deft touch at the near post saved as he looked to increase the home side’s lead, but the Red Dragons were hit with a sucker punch in first-half stoppage time. Taylor played an ingenious flick around the corner into the path of Ivan Azon, whose finish into the bottom corner was devastating to bring the two sides in at the break level at 2-2.

The action was far from over in the second period, with the visitors taking the lead for the first time just two minutes after the restart. It came via the unlikely source of centre-back Cedric Kipre, who curled home emphatically from 25 yards to turn the game around and stun the home faithful.

Wrexham saw a penalty appeal waved away just before the hour mark, after goalkeeper Walton appeared to clean out Doyle as the centre-back beat him to head the ball over the crossbar – but just seven minutes later they were level. Broadhead led a counter-attack and after his initial shot was blocked, Thomason kept his cool to stroke home the rebound from the left edge of the box.

The Red Dragons drove forward in search of victory and Doyle provided the crucial touch, powering home a header from Lewis O’Brien’s corner to send the home fans into delirium. The former Manchester City defender made a crucial block to prevent Marcelino Nunez from equalising at the other end, before Broadhead hit Ipswich on another counter-attack with a stunning fifth goal from another O’Brien assist. The chances continued to come at both ends but that would be how it stayed, as Wrexham secured a crucial victory in their bid for the play-offs as they strengthened their grip on sixth place.