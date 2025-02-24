Wrexham Birmingham Manchester City 2024-25Getty/GOAL
Chris Burton

Wrexham achieve unique feat courtesy of Man City & Tom Brady’s Birmingham – with Red Dragons posting record to make Hollywood co-owner Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney proud

WrexhamBirminghamManchester CityLeague OnePremier League

Wrexham have achieved a unique feat in 2025 courtesy of Manchester City and Tom Brady’s Birmingham, with an impressive record being posted.

  • Parkinson's side are chasing third-successive promotion
  • Have scored in every game played since turn of the year
  • The only team across top five divisions to have done so
