Wrexham let down by fumbling goalkeeper Callum Burton in disappointing pre-season loss to Sydney FC as worrying Ollie Rathbone injury compounds misery for Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney Wrexham Sydney FC vs Wrexham Sydney FC Club Friendlies

Wrexham were beaten 2-1 by A-League Sydney FC in their latest pre-season friendly on Tuesday, amid a worrying injury to Oliver Rathbone.