George Dobson Wrexham Charlton Atheltic
Jack McRae

Wrexham announce statement of intent by signing League One rival's captain as Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney's side complete third transfer of the summer

WrexhamGeorge DobsonCharltonLeague OneTransfers

Wrexham have announced the signing of former Charlton captain George Dobson on a free transfer.

  • Wrexham sign 26-year-old Dobson

  • Midfielder was expected to join Fehervar

  • Becomes Wrexham's third summer signing
