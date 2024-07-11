'Little bit embarrassing' - Former Wrexham star reveals which player is Ryan Reynolds' 'shadow' when club owners visit

Getty/GOALSoham Mukherjee'Little bit embarrassing' - Former Wrexham star reveals which player is Ryan Reynolds' 'shadow' when club owners visitWrexhamBen TozerOllie PalmerBen Tozer has revealed that one of the Wrexham players was effectively Ryan Reynolds's "shadow" whenever he dropped in to visit.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowReynolds and McElhenney are frequent visitorsSome players overawed by Hollywood duoTozer spills the beans in chat with Ben FosterArticle continues below