'I wish the whole world could visit Wrexham' - Ryan Reynolds pens hugely emotional message to Red Dragons & local community after witnessing sensational promotion to the Championship - as Rob McElhenney keeps it short & sweet
Ryan Reynolds has written a heartfelt tribute to Wrexham after their third successive promotion was confirmed.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Wrexham are heading into the Championship
- Have risen from non-league
- Reynolds posts emotional tribute