Wrexham's rivals told to 'never underestimate' Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney's ‘pulling power’ as former manager reacts to Arthur Okonkwo permanent transfer WrexhamArthur OkonkwoTransfersLeague One

Wrexham’s rivals have been told to “never underestimate” the “pulling power” of Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney after seeing Arthur Okonkwo signed.