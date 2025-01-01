Wrexham dealt huge promotion blow! Phil Parkinson's Red Dragons outclassed by play-off rivals Barnsley in dismal start to 2025 for Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney's side
Wrexham were dealt a huge promotion blow as they were defeated 2-1 by Barnsley in a dismal start to 2025 for Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney's side.
- A poor first half cost Wrexham three points
- Were trailing 2-0 within 24 minutes
- Max Cleworth's goal was not enough to save the day