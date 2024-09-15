Wrexham boss Phil Parkinson set Manager of the Month challenge as Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney prepare for biggest test of League One season in ‘Hollywood derby’ with Tom Brady’s Birmingham
Wrexham boss Phil Parkinson has been named Manager of the Month in League One just days ahead of the club's crucial clash against Birmingham City.
- Wrexham to face Birmingham on Monday
- Most anticipated game of League One
- Parkinson named Manager of the Month