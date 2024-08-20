Wrexham stars Paul Mullin and Elliot Lee beaten to League Two PFA Players' Player of the Year award despite winning promotion as old rivals Notts County have winner crowned Wrexham P. Mullin League Two Notts Co. E. Lee

Wrexham duo Paul Mullin and Elliot Lee have been beaten to the 2023-24 League Two PFA Players’ Player of the Year award by Notts County’s Jodi Jones.