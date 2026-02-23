Wrexham lose key player to knee ligament injury in major blow to Premier League promotion hopes

Sheaf picked up the injury during Saturday's thrilling 5-3 win for Wrexham over fellow Championship promotion hopefuls Ipswich. The midfielder was forced off early in the second half as Parkinson's side came back from 3-2 down to take all three points in a dramatic game at the STōK Cae Ras. The result saw the Red Dragons move back into the promotion play-off places in the Championship and left Parkinson purring afterwards.

He told reporters: "I thought Kieffer [Moore] was back to his best today, I thought he was unplayable, particularly in the first half and Josh [Windass] does what he does, he produces big moments. I said to the lads at half time, 'don't let the goal affect us at 2-2'.

"I think we were unlucky not to be ahead, and then lo and behold the centre-half smashes one in to make it 3-2. I think a lesser group of players could have started to let a bit of fatigue creep into them mentally, but we didn't. We responded brilliantly and that's a great effort from the lads and the subs obviously impacted it when we needed them the most. All in all, the team effort today was right up there."