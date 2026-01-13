Getty
Wrexham draw with Premier League giants Liverpool in secret match featuring club legend Paul Mullin
Liverpool host Wrexham in friendly
Liverpool's Under-21s played host to Wrexham on Tuesday in a game that ended all square. Trent Kone-Doherty opened the scoring for the home side early on in the game but Wrexham snatched a draw thanks to an equaliser from Alex Moore. The game saw academy product Coady back at Liverpool after signing for Wrexham in the summer on a two-year deal from Leicester City. Mullin also played in the game after his loan spell with Wigan was cut short. The striker has previously admitted he's a Red, revealing how he used to "watch Liverpool home and away, and go all over the world" in his younger days.
Decision to be made on Mullin's future
Mullin scored four goals goals in 20 League One outings for Wigan but is now back at Wrexham. Manager Phil Parkinson has previously revealed the club wanted to see him in action against Liverpool before making a decision on his future. He told BBC Sport: "Mulls has been fine. He's joined in training and looks in good shape. I think with Mulls, the fact that he's only played for one club (this season), the option to go out on loan is there again. But at the moment, we've got a fixture against Liverpool on Tuesday and we want him to play in that because we want him to be at his sharpest and see where he is. Obviously the difficulty we've got, if we include him in the squad and put him on even for one minute, then that limits his options of going out on loan later in the month," added Parkinson. So we're just going to utilise these next couple of weeks to get Mulls as fit and strong as he can and then we'll sit down together and make the decision whether he's in the 25 with us or if the right thing is for him to go and get some football until the end of the season."
Wrexham still dreaming of FA Cup glory
Wrexham's friendly against Liverpool comes just days after the Welsh side shocked Premier League outfit Nottingham Forest and dumped Sean Dyche's side out of the FA Cup in the third round. Wrexham booked their place in the next round by winning the penalty shoot-out after a dramatic game had ended 3-3, leaving the club's Hollywood owners in awe of the players. Reynolds was at the game to cheer on his side, while Mac posted on social media afterwards: "Over two hours nonstop. You guys are incredible."
Parkinson also revelled in the victory: "This is a great night. We highlighted to the lads on Thursday some of the great FA Cup moments in this club’s history and asked them if we could make our own piece of history tonight. We’ve certainly done that. This was another test against Premier League opposition and the next stage of our development is playing against these players. If you give them an inch you're going to get punished and they were clinical in those moments. We will analyse that and learn from it."
Wrexham will face Ipswich Town in the fourth round of the competition.
Wrexham to discuss January transfers
Mullin's future will now be part of a wider transfer discussion between Parkinson and the club's owners at Wrexham. The club currently sit in ninth place in the Championship, with Parkinson telling reporters after the FA Cup win over Nottingham Forest that the club could look to improve the squad.
"We'll have a chat next week as a group. We've got players coming back into the group [from injury], but if we do make any signings hopefully they'll be strategic ones and give the group a lift," he said. "We don't want to make signings for the sake of it. But if we can make improvement and feel it's the right decisions, then we'll go for that."
