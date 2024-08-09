Wrexham 2024-25 season preview: Don't expect fireworks from Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney's side this season

The Red Dragons might be dreaming of another promotion, but a campaign of consolidation seems more likely

The Wrexham fun bus is careering into League One this season after Phil Parkinson led his charges to their second-successive promotion three months ago. But now the champagne from another trip to Las Vegas to toast the team's success has dried, minds are focused on the colossal task that awaits.

Since Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney took control of the club in 2021, the Red Dragons have enjoyed a noisy ascent up the football pyramid, but the third tier represents their biggest test by some margin. Getting promoted out of League One is not easy. Just ask Portsmouth, Derby or Ipswich, all storied clubs who ended up spending far longer than they would have wanted in the division, before eventually finding the winning formula.

Patience has not typically been a quality you'd associate with this Hollywood-backed project, but it may be a virtue Reynolds and McElhenney will need to learn over the coming seasons. Saying that, the Red Dragons have enjoyed another progressive transfer window, possess a manager who knows his surroundings and have been able to keep hold of their best players. They couldn't actually repeat the promotion trick again, could they?

Below, GOAL has taken a look at what could lie in store for Wrexham as they prepare for their first season in the third tier since 2005...