'Wrap him in cotton wool!' - Thomas Tuchel told he'll have a major England problem if Harry Kane isn't fit for 2026 World Cup with Ollie Watkins 'not in the same bracket'

The expectation is that he will be England’s No.9 at next summer’s World Cup, having shown no sign of slowing down and with few alternative options breathing down his neck. If the Three Lions are to roar in 2026, then Kane will be required to lead from the front.

Campbell admits as much, with the ex-Spurs forward - speaking via Stake, where you can get Bundesliga odds - telling GOAL when asked if England could prevail without Kane: “It’s a difficult one. You have got [Ollie] Watkins, who is a quality player but he’s not in the same bracket as Harry Kane yet. It would be an issue.

“We have got a lot of good, technical 10s who could potentially play higher up the pitch like a false nine. [Marcus] Rashford has played No.9 before and he’s doing well this season. It would be a big miss for us, but we would have to cope somehow. Maybe come the start of next year we just wrap him in cotton wool and tell him not to play too much for Bayern!”

