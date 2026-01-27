'Wouldn't surprise me' - Paul Scholes backs Michael Carrick for top job at Man Utd's rivals

Scholes has identified Tottenham as a viable destination for the current United caretaker boss at the end of the season. Carrick has returned to the dugout to steady the ship following the dismissal of Ruben Amorim earlier this month, and his stock has risen dramatically in just a few weeks. However, the pundit believes the 44-year-old’s audition is likely for a role elsewhere in the Premier League.

Speaking on the latest episode of The Good, The Bad & The Football podcast, the retired midfielder discussed the managerial landscape and pointed to the situation at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Frank is currently enduring a difficult campaign, with the Dane under intense pressure during what has been described as a "wretched" debut season in the capital. Scholes feels that the interim United manager's current exploits could make him the perfect replacement.

"It could be like a Tottenham manager from this," the 51-year-old remarked when discussing his former colleague's future. "It wouldn’t surprise me."

The link carries weight given the coach's history; he spent two seasons at White Hart Lane as a player before his move to Manchester in 2006. A return to his old club could offer a route back into permanent management at an elite level, bypassing the uncertainty of the situation at Old Trafford.