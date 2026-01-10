Why world-record-breaking London City Lionesses have failed to live up to the WSL hype so far this season

Indicating as much is the fact London City are going into Sunday's game against Liverpool, their first as the WSL returns from its winter break, with a new head coach. Though her team sit in the top half of the table and have shown plenty of promise through the first 11 games of the 2025-26 season, Kang deemed that not enough for Jocelyn Precheur to carry the team into the New Year, relieving the former Paris Saint-Germain boss of his duties last month.
It was a decision met with surprise by many, given this London City side has gradually improved through the first half of the team's debut season at this level, developed young players impressively and appeared to be on the right track. So why did Kang feel it necessary to make such a big change? And is it one that could come back to bite her and her team?