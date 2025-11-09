'Is the world ending?' - Fans in disbelief as Erling Haaland misses hotly-debated penalty against Liverpool - before scoring for Man City soon after

The fans could not believe Haaland did not open the scoring with the penalty. @boivannie posted on X, saying: "Haaland misses a penalty? Arsenal didn’t score from set pieces yesterday? Is the world ending??"

At times this season, Haaland has felt almost unstoppable, and few sides have managed to contain the forward whose goalscoring ability appears almost alien at times.

With that miss, @the_rishji said: "Finally, he is a human." Meanwhile, @Bagwell_jrr went a bit further, adding: "Haaland has lost his credibility."

@romsmister18 noticed Haaland has been struggling from the spot. "He missed 3 of the last 5. What is happening to him?"

Manchester United fan @OnlyUnitedx saw the funny side of the City man blowing the chance to score. They posted: "Vote Haaland For Miss Penalty Of The Year 2025."

The humour would only last so long though, with Haaland quick to right his earlier wrong.