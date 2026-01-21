From Kylian Mbappe to Christian Pulisic: A World Cup starter pack for the 2026 tournament hosted by the USMNT, Mexico and Canada

So, you want to know about the World Cup? At its core, it’s the sport’s ultimate stage - a gathering of the best teams on the planet, ending with one lifting football’s most famous trophy. It happens once every four years, with host nations bidding for the right to stage it. The most recent edition ended with Lionel Messi’s Argentina on top, capped by a final widely regarded - with little debate - as the greatest match the game has ever produced.

But what's worth knowing about this World Cup. Well, for starters, it's on home soil, with the United States, Mexico, and Canada serving as co-hosts (although the majority of games, including the final, will be played in the U.S.). It's also bigger than ever, expanded to 48 teams rather than the usual 32 - a move that has yielded positives and negatives in equal measure, depending on who you ask. There's the good stuff: star players, excellent matchups, a remarkably well-balanced field that has four to five teams who could conceivably win it, and no clear favorite.

The World Cup is less than 150 days away. For those looking to get up to speed before June, this is GOAL’s starter pack for the tournament.