World Cup 2026 winner set for unprecedented $50 million payout as FIFA confirms prize fund

FIFA President Gianni Infantino described the 2026 World Cup as groundbreaking not only for its scale but also for its unprecedented financial contribution to the global football community. He emphasized that the increased prize money reflects FIFA’s reinvestment into the sport and its dedication to supporting member associations worldwide.

“In recent years, FIFA has stepped up its efforts to boost youth football, the results of which are plain for all to see. We have been very active in promoting youth competitions and development, and this is a natural next step, and a very joyous one,” Infantino said as per the press release.

“Having FIFA U-15 festivals for boys and girls will be fundamental in FIFA’s quest to give every talent a chance all over the world."