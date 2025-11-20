World Cup 2026 play-off draw: Italy block path for Wales & Northern Ireland while the Republic of Ireland face Czechia at the semi-final stage

The 16 teams that are clinging to World Cup dreams are being sent down four paths. They are split into semi-finals and finals. Top seeds will be at home in the semis, while draws to identify the final hosts have also been made.

Northern Ireland have been handed a tough test against four-time World Cup winners Italy, although the Azzurri have failed to qualify for the last two staging of the finals - suffering play-off heartache against Sweden in 2018 and North Macedonia in 2022. The victor in that semi-final will face the winners of Wales’ clash with Bosnia and Herzegovina.

The Republic of Ireland, following their stunning late surge into the play-offs, will face either Denmark or North Macedonia if they successfully make it through a trip to Czechia. The Boys in Green will be at home in the final, if they make it that far, as will Wales if they can line up a date with Italy or British neighbours - with Northern Ireland looking to reach the World Cup for the first time since 1986.

The semi-finals will take place on March 26, 2026, with the finals being held five days later on March 31.

