Another wonderkid from Melwood! Liverpool to hand new contract to teenager Kieran Morrison, who will aim to follow in Conor Bradley's footsteps

Another wonderkid from Melwood! Liverpool to hand new contract to teenager Kieran Morrison, who will aim to follow in Conor Bradley's footstepsRichard MillsGetty ImagesConor BradleyLiverpoolPremier LeagueLiverpool youngster Kieran Morrison is reportedly set to sign a new contract at the club despite summer transfer interest.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowMorrison set for new Liverpool dealReds contract to run until 2027Hope to take after defender Bradley