Women's Ballon d'Or 2024: Nominees revealed as Aitana Bonmati, Sophia Smith and Lauren James battle for the Golden Ball

The Barcelona midfielder is looking to defend the prize she won 12 months ago but faces competition from a host of global stars

The Ballon d'Or Femenin remains a relatively new trophy on the world football scene, but lifting the Golden Ball is quickly becoming a dream for many of the world's best women's players. And after another epic 12 months, the shortlist of nominees for the 2024 award has been revealed.

The 2023-24 European club season was once again dominated by Barcelona, who won all four trophies available to them, including the Champions League after the Spanish side defeated Lyon in the final. However, Spain's World Cup winners couldn't repeat the trick at the Olympics, eventually finishing fourth as the United States, led by new coach Emma Hayes, marched to gold in Paris.

The main contenders for the Ballon d'Or, then, come from those two teams, with Barca midfielder Aitana Bonmati looking to defend her title, while team-mate Caroline Graham Hansen also enjoyed a season to remember in Catalunya. Sophia Smith, meanwhile, played a key role in the USWNT's Olympic triumph, while her form in the NWSL for Portland Thorns has also been excellent.

We will have to wait until the ceremony on Monday, October 28 to find out who claims the prize, but for now, here are the players who have been shortlisted for women's football's ultimate individual honour: