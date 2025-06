The 38-year-old tactician has been linked to the coaching position at the Buccaneers to take over from Jose Riveiro who left for Al Ahly.

Rhulani Mokwena is in the market for a new venture after parting ways with Botola Pro League outfit Wydad Athletic Club.

The most recent reports indicate Orlando Pirates have made contact in their bid to replace former coach Jose Riveiro with the 38-year-old.

While some fans feel it will be a good move, a section is not yet convinced that Mokwena can deliver.

Article continues below

Have a look at what they said as sampled by GOAL.