With Christian Pulisic, Antonee Robinson and Tim Weah among injury-riddled player pool, who does Mauricio Pochettino turn to? USMNT roster projection for November camp

To close the 2025 calendar year, the U.S. men's national team booked heavy-hitting opponents, both of whom have already qualified for next summer's World Cup. Up first is Paraguay, a team clearly on the upswing ahead of their first World Cup since 2010. Then comes Uruguay, one of the world's best teams - and the squad that knocked the USMNT out of the 2024 Copa America on home soil.

The plan, then, always seemed to be to really attack these games, to use them as a measuring stick against World Cup quality opposition. Unfortunately, due to injuries, it's unlikely Maurcio Pochettino will be able to field the best version of the USMNT.

Heading towards the November international break, the U.S. is dealing with something of an injury crisis. Multiple key players are dealing with issues of varying concern. Some could just do with a rest. Others need to be assessed as Pochettino and his staff partner with clubs to assess players' short- and long-term future.

There will be some missing pieces this month. The big question is how many?

So who's in and who's out? What are the tough calls Pochettino will have to make? GOAL takes a look.