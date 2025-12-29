Winners and Losers: Oswin Appollis guides South Africa past Zimbabwe, while Divine Lunga’s errors and Bafana Bafana’s shaky defence cast shadows over a dramatic AFCON Group B finale

It was a thrilling affair as Bafana Bafana edged the Warriors 3-2 in a tense Group B clash to book their place in the Africa Cup of Nations Round of 16. Tshepang Moremi’s deflected strike gave South Africa the perfect start, but Tawanda Maswanhise’s dazzling solo run soon levelled matters. Zimbabwe threatened a turnaround before halftime, only for South Africa’s midfield to steady the rhythm.

After the break, Lyle Foster pounced on Divine Lunga’s misplaced header to restore the lead. A cruel rebound off Aubrey Modiba made it 2-2, but VAR handed Bafana a lifeline. Oswin Appollis converted the decisive penalty in the 79th minute, sealing victory. Despite late pressure from the Warriors, South Africa held firm, finishing second in Group B with six points to join Egypt in the knockout rounds.

GOAL breaks down the winners & losers from Stade de Marrakech, Morocco.

