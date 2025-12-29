+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
FBL-AFR-2025-MATCH 28-ZWE-RSAAFP
Celine Abrahams

Winners and Losers: Oswin Appollis guides South Africa past Zimbabwe, while Divine Lunga’s errors and Bafana Bafana’s shaky defence cast shadows over a dramatic AFCON Group B finale

South Africa sealed their spot in the Round of 16 of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, joining Egypt as Group B runners-up after edging Zimbabwe 3-2 at Stade de Marrakech on Monday, December 29. The decisive victory capped a spirited group-stage run, ensuring Bafana Bafana’s journey continues into the knockout rounds with momentum and belief.

It was a thrilling affair as Bafana Bafana edged the Warriors 3-2 in a tense Group B clash to book their place in the Africa Cup of Nations Round of 16. Tshepang Moremi’s deflected strike gave South Africa the perfect start, but Tawanda Maswanhise’s dazzling solo run soon levelled matters. Zimbabwe threatened a turnaround before halftime, only for South Africa’s midfield to steady the rhythm. 

After the break, Lyle Foster pounced on Divine Lunga’s misplaced header to restore the lead. A cruel rebound off Aubrey Modiba made it 2-2, but VAR handed Bafana a lifeline. Oswin Appollis converted the decisive penalty in the 79th minute, sealing victory. Despite late pressure from the Warriors, South Africa held firm, finishing second in Group B with six points to join Egypt in the knockout rounds.

GOAL breaks down the winners & losers from Stade de Marrakech, Morocco.   

Follow GOAL on WhatsApp 🟢📱

  • FBL-AFR-2025-MATCH 28-ZWE-RSAAFP

    LOSER: Sphephelo Sithole

    Nicknamed ‘Yaya’, Sithole endured a night to forget, struggling to impose himself in midfield. Far from his usual commanding presence, he looked off the pace, with several of his passes easily intercepted and his distribution failing to spark South Africa’s attack. Instead of driving play forward or dictating tempo, he often ceded possession, leaving Bafana Bafana vulnerable in transition. 

    For a player expected to anchor and orchestrate, his inability to influence the attacking rhythm stood out as a major weakness. In a contest defined by momentum swings, Sithole’s muted contribution highlighted just how much South Africa rely on their midfield engine to function at full tilt and on this occasion, he simply wasn’t able to deliver. 

    • Advertisement
  • FBL-AFR-2025-MATCH 28-ZWE-RSAAFP

    WINNER: Tshepang Moremi

    Moremi once again underlined his growing importance to Bafana Bafana with a display that blended pace, vision and intelligent movement. From the opening whistle, his sharp bursts of acceleration stretched Zimbabwe’s defensive lines, while his awareness in possession allowed South Africa to carve out promising passages of play. Moremi’s ability to read the game and link midfield with attack gave Bafana a cutting edge, and his early involvement set the tone for their aggressive start.  

    Although fatigue looked to creep in, his influence remained evident - constantly drawing markers, opening space for teammates and forcing Zimbabwe to stay alert. 

  • FBL-AFR-2025-MATCH 28-ZWE-RSAAFP

    LOSER: Divine Lunga

    Lunga, this was a night where fortune deserted him and every misstep carried heavy consequences. The tone was set early when Moremi’s strike cruelly deflected off him, wrong-footing Washington Arubi and gifting South Africa the opener. From there, the shadows seemed to follow. What should have been a routine defensive gesture, a cushioned header back to his goalkeeper, instead turned disastrous. Lyle Foster read the hesitation, intercepted, and punished the error with ruthless precision to double Bafana’s tally.

    In matches of this magnitude, defenders are often remembered for their composure under pressure, yet Lunga’s interventions became the defining turning points for the wrong reasons. Rather than steadying Zimbabwe’s backline, the Mamelodi Sundowns star's miscues placed him at the centre of both goals conceded, amplifying the Warriors’ uphill battle. For a player of his experience, it was an evening that will linger uncomfortably, one he will be desperate to consign to memory as quickly as possible.  

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

  • FBL-AFR-2025-MATCH 28-ZWE-RSAAFP

    WINNER: Lyle Foster

    Foster continues to stand tall as one of South Africa’s most influential figures at this year’s Africa Cup of Nations. Instrumental both in front of goal and in his creative link-up play, Foster has become the heartbeat of Bafana Bafana’s attack. His ability to combine intelligent movement with clinical finishing has repeatedly tilted matches in South Africa’s favour, while his vision and composure in possession have provided teammates with the platform to thrive. 

    Against Zimbabwe, Foster’s opportunism was on full display when he punished Divine Lunga’s defensive lapse, intercepting a misjudged header and guiding the ball home with precision. Beyond the goals, his willingness to drop deep, knit together attacking phases, and create openings for runners around him showcased the breadth of his contribution.   

  • FBL-AFR-2025-MATCH 28-ZWE-RSAAFP

    LOSER: Bafana’s defence

    South Africa may have celebrated progression to the knockout rounds, but their defensive frailties remain a glaring concern. Against Zimbabwe, Bafana’s backline looked vulnerable, often caught flat-footed and slow to react to the Warriors’ surges. Simple passes sliced through their shape, while individual errors repeatedly handed the opposition opportunities to strike. Instead of providing the calm assurance expected at this stage of the tournament, the defence appeared jittery, leaving Ronwen Williams exposed far too often.  

    With the Round of 16 looming, such shortcomings could prove costly against stronger, more clinical opponents. For a side with ambitions of going deep into the Africa Cup of Nations, tightening the defensive unit is no longer optional; it is essential. Unless Bafana’s backline finds its composure and discipline, their attacking flair may not be enough to carry them through the challenges ahead.

  • FBL-AFR-2025-MATCH 28-ZWE-RSAAFP

    WINNER: Oswin Appollis

    Appollis emerged as South Africa’s hero on a night of high drama, converting a pressure-soaked penalty in the 79th minute to secure the victory over Zimbabwe and seal Bafana Bafana’s passage to the knockout rounds. At just 24, Appollis showed maturity beyond his years, stepping forward when the stakes were at their highest and delivering with composure. His calm strike into the corner was not only decisive but emblematic of his growing influence in attack.  

    Throughout the contest, Appollis’s energy and movement gave South Africa an extra dimension going forward. He constantly probed Zimbabwe’s defensive lines, linking play with sharp touches and intelligent positioning that kept the Warriors unsettled. Even as the game swung back and forth, his presence ensured Bafana retained an attacking edge. 

Africa Cup of Nations
South Africa crest
South Africa
RSA
team-logo
TBD
TBD
0