Winners and losers from Man Utd's decision to sack Ruben Amorim: Clean slate for Kobbie Mainoo, but Mason Mount & Amad Diallo in real danger of losing starting roles

It is a remarkable U-turn, but not an unexpected one. Results were poor throughout Amorim's 14-month tenure, but a sequence of only three wins from the last 11 Premier League games put him under severe pressure, with crucial points dropped from winning positions against Nottingham Forest, Tottenham, West Ham, Bournemouth and rock-bottom Wolves.

Still, Amorim may have been granted a stay of execution had he not vented his frustration with the board before and after United's latest draw away at Leeds. The Portuguese hinted at opposition to his much-maligned 3-4-3 formation and a lack of financial backing to sign the players needed to make the system work optimally, concluding with the angry declaration: "In every department, the scouting department, the sporting director [Jason Wilcox] needs to do his job, and I will do mine for 18 months, and then we move on."

After seemingly being told there would be no January reinforcements, that was an understandable reaction from Amorim, but an ill-advised one that did not come from a position of power. Although the former Sporting CP boss fixed the toxic dressing room culture that ran rampant under previous United managers and implemented a more fluid playing style, he also turned his back on many of the club's historical values, including giving priority to academy stars, attacking with width and taking risks.

Any signs of progress were rendered moot by Amorim's baffling decision-making, particularly during games, and he departs with the worst Premier League win record of any manager in United's history (32 percent). Amorim is a charismatic, honest manager who demands the highest standards, but he was too stubborn and one-dimensional to succeed at the highest level of English football.

The only way is up for the Red Devils, surely, now that the squad has been unshackled. Some players will immediately benefit from Amorim's departure, either by being reinstated to the line up or a favoured position, with Under-18s coach Darren Fletcher stepping up to lead the first team on an interim basis until a successor is found. However, Amorim also had his favourites, and a few of them are facing uncertain futures now that their main cheerleader is gone.

GOAL runs through the biggest winners and losers from United's decision to sack Amorim...