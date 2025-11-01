+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Camren Dansin, Orlando PiratesBackpagepix
Celine Abrahams

Winners and Losers: Camren Dansin rewards faith, Sihle Nduli stands tall for Orlando Pirates, while Mamelodi Sundowns’ Bathusi Aubaas misses the mark

The 20-year-old brought Masandawana’s flawless home run to a halt, as the defending Premier Soccer League champions dropped points for the first time this season. Saturday’s one-all draw wasn’t just a result, it was a statement, as the youngster’s impact left the crowd stunned and three points still separating the two clubs.

Peter Shalulile gave Mamelodi Sundowns the lead midway through the first half, pouncing on a rebound to fire home after 20 minutes. But the Brazilians were pegged back just before the break when Camren Dansin marked his first senior goal for Orlando Pirates with a stunning first-time volley from the edge of the box, leaving goalkeeper Ronwen Williams rooted to the spot. 

The second half saw both sides push for a winner, but the deadlock held firm. The 1–1 draw means Sundowns remain top of the league standings, while Pirates leapfrog Kaizer Chiefs to climb into third. 

GOAL breaks down the winners & losers from Loftus Versfeld Stadium.

  • Sihle Nduli, Orlando PiratesBackpagepix

    WINNER: Sihle Nduli

    Nduli’s performance for Pirates was nothing short of courageous. He absorbed multiple high-velocity impacts to the chest, threw himself into blocks and never once flinched from the physical demands of the match. Beyond the bruises, he was tactically sharp, breaking up play, covering space and rallying the backline.  

  • Aubrey Modiba, Mamelodi SundownsBackpagepix

    LOSER: Aubrey Modiba

    In the opening minutes, Modiba picked up a yellow card that felt more impulsive than tactical.    

    With the game still finding its flow, Modiba’s early caution limited his ability to press and challenge with full intensity, leaving his flank vulnerable and his influence muted.

  • Peter Shalulile, Mamelodi Sundowns, November 2025Backpage

    WINNER: Peter Shalulile

    Shalulile’s instinct in front of goal remains unmatched. The Namibian forward found space where none seemed available, timed his run to perfection and buried the opener with clinical precision. His movement off the ball, his hunger in the box and his ability to convert half-chances continue to make him one of the most feared strikers in the league. 

  • Bathusi Aubaas, Mamelodi SundownsBackpagepix

    LOSER: Bathusi Aubaas

    Stepping in for the suspended Teboho Mokoena, Aubaas was handed a pivotal role in midfield; expected to anchor transitions, dictate tempo and offer defensive cover. But the weight of expectation seemed to dull his edge. Where Mokoena brings urgency, vision and bite, Aubaas struggled to stamp his authority. 

  • Camren Dansin, Orlando Pirates, November 2025Backpage

    WINNER: Camren Dansin

    With coach Abdeslam Ouaddou and his technical team placing their trust in the youngster, Dansin spectacularly rose to the occasion. His equalising goal was not only technically brilliant, it was emotionally charged.   

    It cancelled out Shalulile’s opener and shifted the momentum. Dansin’s composure, timing and execution showed maturity beyond his years and his celebration said it all: this was a moment he’d been preparing for, and he delivered. 

  • Mamelodi Sundowns fansBackpage

    LOSER: The crowd

    The atmosphere had been electric; fans in full voice, the stadium pulsing with energy. But as the match wore on and contentious calls piled up, frustration began to boil over. In the dying stages, a small section of the crowd resorted to throwing bottles onto the pitch, a jarring contrast to the earlier celebrations.  

    It was a disappointing lapse in decorum that marred an otherwise spirited showing. Passion is part of the game, but respect must remain its foundation. 