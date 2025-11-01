Peter Shalulile gave Mamelodi Sundowns the lead midway through the first half, pouncing on a rebound to fire home after 20 minutes. But the Brazilians were pegged back just before the break when Camren Dansin marked his first senior goal for Orlando Pirates with a stunning first-time volley from the edge of the box, leaving goalkeeper Ronwen Williams rooted to the spot.

The second half saw both sides push for a winner, but the deadlock held firm. The 1–1 draw means Sundowns remain top of the league standings, while Pirates leapfrog Kaizer Chiefs to climb into third.

GOAL breaks down the winners & losers from Loftus Versfeld Stadium.

