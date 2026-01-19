Getty
Will Tottenham sack Thomas Frank? Spurs stance on beleaguered boss' immediate future revealed ahead of Borussia Dortmund clash
Sack threat: Spurs not ready to pull the trigger just yet
That is according to Sky Sports, who claim that Frank will oversee business as normal in north London during the build-up to another crucial European encounter. Tottenham have two more continental fixtures to take in during the league phase - with the hope being that a top-eight finish and automatic qualification for the last 16 can be secured.
Frank will be given the chance to guide the club a step closer to hitting that target. That is despite Sky conceding that “board-level talks” were held following a disappointing 2-1 defeat to West Ham last time out, at which “alternative options” were discussed.
They go on to state that “no final decision has yet been made and the long-term plan has always been for Frank to lead the team through a difficult, transitional period”. Toxicity in the stands has, however, become impossible to ignore.
How Frank responded to boos from Tottenham supporters
Fans clashed with one another following a dramatic loss against West Ham, while a video has surfaced online of one supporter approaching co-owner Vivienne Lewis in a hospitality lounge and making their feelings known when it comes to Frank’s ongoing presence in the dugout.
Spurs chief executive Vinai Venkatesham was at the club’s training ground on Sunday to assess the fallout of a reversal against London rivals West Ham, but Frank has been doing his best to remain upbeat. He has likened the task of delivering a reversal in fortune for Tottenham to turning a “super-tanker” around.
He told reporters when asked about the taunts that were aimed in his direction after seeing Callum Wilson grab a stoppage-time winner for the Hammers at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium: “Of course, I probably have had better times. I understand - I'm the man in charge, so the blame will go to me. That's fair, no problem in that sense. As long as they are backing the players, doing everything they can to support them and drive them forward, and we will keep going forward.”
Frank takes positives from open letter to fans
Venkatesham published an open letter in Spurs’ matchday programme against West Ham, which addressed issues such as the souring relationship between management and fans, as well as winter transfer business.
Frank added: “I've seen the letter and I took six to eight positive things out of the letter, not the negative things. What I take out of that letter is that a club, an executive team with Vinai on top, that are aligned and know that this is a big transition phase and it's a super tanker, we're turning in the right direction.
“And there's a lot of good signs behind the scenes, also in some of the performances. But of course, when you lose last minute to one of your rivals, it's very emotional in football, and there'll be noise. And that noise we need to keep out there and get [our] head down and keep walking, keep doing the right thing.”
Dressing room leaks: Frank unfazed by apparent mole
Frank’s cause has been hindered by supposed dressing room leaks regarding his team selections, but he claims to be “not worried” by that situation and maintains that Spurs are “close to something very good”.
They will play host to Dortmund on Tuesday having suffered three straight defeats and with only one win being secured through their last eight games in all competitions. While Frank retains the support of his board for now, he knows that patience can only stretch so far.
He has Tottenham sat 14th in the Premier League table and needs to rediscover a lost spark quickly if a contract that is supposed to run until the summer of 2028 is to be honoured.
