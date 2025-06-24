This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Abdeslam Ouaddou, Marumo GallantsBackpage
Michael Madyira

Will new Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou turn to Mamelodi Sundowns again for midfielder to follow Sipho Mbule? Moroccan trainer expresses admiration for Masandawana linkman

Premier Soccer LeagueOrlando PiratesMamelodi Sundowns FC vs FluminenseMamelodi Sundowns FCFluminenseFIFA Club World CupA. OuaddouN. MaemaS. Mbule

After appointing a new coach, the Buccaneers are deep into their transfer business and could raid the Masandawana camp for another player their tactician covets.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Ouaddou is the new Pirates coach
  • He has already signed Mbule
  • Hints at signing another Downs midfielder

Next Match