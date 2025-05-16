Will Nasreddine Nabi's Kaizer Chiefs heavily participate in the transfer market or bank on reserve team players like Orlando Pirates? Motaung declares, 'that’s something that we’ve invested in quite strongly'
The Soweto giants have been scrutinised for making transfer blunders in recent seasons and it is to be seen if they will get it right next term.
- Chiefs' signings have been under scrutiny
- That is after some transfer blunders
- Motaung comments on Chiefs' transfer plans