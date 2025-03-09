Will Lucas Ribeiro Costa win the PSL Golden Boot? Mamelodi Sundowns defender delves into forward's qualities - 'Don't bother, give him the ball! You won't get it. He will role you... then he is gone'
The 26-year-old Brazilians forward is in top form and has positioned himself as a favourite for the PSL Golden Boot award.
- The PSL Golden Boot race is now hot
- Ribeiro leads the chart
- Coetzee comments on his teammate's chances
