Will Kaizer Chiefs revive interest in ex-transfer target Sipho Mbule? Agent confirms Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder's contract set to expire at the end of the season after impressive performance against Orlando Pirates
The 26-year-old midfield maestro is on loan at Babina Noko amid an uncertain future at the Brazilians.
- Mbule is on loan at Sekhukhune
- His Sundowns contract expires in June
- His agent comments on his contract situation