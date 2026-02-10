Will he save Cardoso from imminent axe? Under pressure Miguel told to drop Marcelo Allende for Bafana Bafana international

Miguel Cardoso was appointed to coach Mamelodi Sundowns early last season owing to his continental experience.

The main objective was to conquer the continent as well as help the team continue their dominance in Mzansi since he had all the players he needed.

In his debut season, the 53-year-old secured the Premier Soccer League and reached the final of the CAF Champions League.

However, things are not promising in this edition; after failing to deliver MTN8 and the Carling Knockout, Masandawana might lose the PSL race to leaders Orlando Pirates.

Furthermore, a loss or draw against Rhulani Mokwena's MC Alger this weekend will see his team get eliminated from the CAF inter-club competition.