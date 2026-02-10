Will he save Cardoso from imminent axe? Under pressure Miguel told to drop Marcelo Allende for Bafana Bafana international
Why is Cardoso at risk of getting fired?
Miguel Cardoso was appointed to coach Mamelodi Sundowns early last season owing to his continental experience.
The main objective was to conquer the continent as well as help the team continue their dominance in Mzansi since he had all the players he needed.
In his debut season, the 53-year-old secured the Premier Soccer League and reached the final of the CAF Champions League.
However, things are not promising in this edition; after failing to deliver MTN8 and the Carling Knockout, Masandawana might lose the PSL race to leaders Orlando Pirates.
Furthermore, a loss or draw against Rhulani Mokwena's MC Alger this weekend will see his team get eliminated from the CAF inter-club competition.
Adams form in recent games
One of the things Cardoso has to get right is his lineup, and one of the players he has been asked to consider is Bafana Bafana international Jayden Adams, who has been impressive in the last couple of games.
The 24-year-old has started in the last four out of six games played across all competitions, scoring in the recent 1-1 draw with St Eloi Lupopo of the Democratic Republic of Congo.
Ex-Sundowns winger Manqoba Ngwenya explains why Cardoso should consider dropping Marcelo Allende for the do-or-die clash with the People's Club.
Why Adams has been tipped to start ahead of Allende
"He is one of the shortest guys on the pitch, you know. What a beautiful header [against Lupopo], the way he directed that header back to the goal. Just pure quality," Ngwenya told the Soccer Beat podcast.
"Ya definitely surprised, [Marcelo] Allende, you know, is definitely your tried and tested player in that line-up. Especially in an important game like [the one against Lupopo. But he was left on the bench.
“I guess if you work hard and you prove yourself, you get that opportunity. And I think Jayden Adams has grabbed his opportunity," he concluded.
How does CAF Champions League's Group C look like?
Al-Hilal Omdurman, who have eight points, lead the race for the quarter-final as they need just a draw against St Eloi Lupopo to secure their spot in the last eight.
A draw will also be enough for MC Alger, who are currently second in the pool, but Masandawana and Lupopo have no option but to win.