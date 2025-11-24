Getty/GOAL
'He will be a top player' - Enzo Maresca tells Chelsea wonderkid Estevao how to match Barcelona ace Lamine Yamal
Maresca opens up on Estevao's comparison with Yamal
Chelsea head coach Maresca has moved to calm comparisons between 18-year-old sensation Estevao and Barcelona prodigy Yamal as the pair prepare to share the pitch in a blockbuster Champions League encounter. Estevao has made an impressive start to his debut season in England, contributing goals and assists in limited minutes as Chelsea carefully manage his adaptation to Premier League football. His explosive dribbling and natural flair have made him a fan favourite already, and the youngster heads into the Barcelona match in strong form after impressing for both club and country.
Maresca has repeatedly praised the winger’s maturity and willingness to learn but stressed that comparisons to more established players could add pressure at a stage where Estevao is still adjusting to European football. With four goals and one assist in 16 appearances, the Brazilian has already demonstrated he can influence high-level matches when used correctly. Chelsea consider him one of the cornerstones of their long-term project, but Maresca insists development must be gradual.
Maresca urges Estevao to enjoy football without pressure
“Estevao is already playing at a high level and is starting games for Brazil,” Maresca told reporters ahead of the Barcelona clash. “He is very young and for sure can do many things better, but we are very happy with him. It’s nice for people who love football to watch players like Estevao, Lamine Yamal, Pedri. We are happy that Estevao is with us.”
“Estevao is going to be an important player for this club in the future, no doubt. The most important thing for Estevao now is that he has to enjoy his football, he has to be happy, and not think about being better than this player or that player.” Maresca stressed the need to avoid external pressure. “He just has to be better than himself day by day, work hard and improve, and for sure he will be a top player for this club.”
The Chelsea manager also warned that comparisons to Yamal are unfair and premature given their different trajectories. Yamal’s 31 goals and 42 assists in 118 Barcelona appearances place him in a more advanced career phase, while Estevao is only months into his European journey. Maresca finished by reiterating that enjoyment, learning and steady improvement remain the keys to Estevao’s development.
Estevao's promising start at Chelsea after move from Palmeiras
Estevao has been one of the breakout stories of Chelsea’s season, arriving from Palmeiras with enormous hype but immediately demonstrating he can handle the demands of elite football. His four goals and one assist only tell part of the story, as his speed, creativity and fearlessness have added a much-needed spark to the Blues’ attack. His international form strengthens his profile further, with five goals in his last six matches for Brazil signalling the rise of a future Selecao star.
The winger’s journey from Palmeiras to England shows why Maresca is urging patience. At his former club, he registered 27 goals and 15 assists in 83 appearances, developing into one of South America’s top young prospects before Chelsea secured him. Despite the excitement, Maresca is aware of the challenges faced by young wingers entering the Premier League and wants to protect Estevao from comparisons that could hinder his growth.
On the other side of the pitch is Yamal, whose prodigious emergence at Barcelona has set new standards for teenage talents. Having broken multiple age records and already established himself as a decisive force in La Liga and the Champions League, Yamal’s trajectory is unique even among elite prospects.
Chelsea take on Barcelona at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday
Estevao is expected to feature in some capacity against Barcelona, though Maresca may continue to manage his minutes carefully given the intensity of the fixture. The club’s long-term plan is to gradually increase his influence as he adapts physically and tactically to English and European football. A strong performance on the Champions League stage would further elevate his status but Chelsea remain focused on steady, sustainable development.
Meanwhile, Yamal will be the first name on Hansi Flick's team list as the Catalan side finally start to receive players back from injury ahead of the packed winter schedule.
