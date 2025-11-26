Why two South Africa internationals and former SuperSport United winger missed out as Kaizer Chiefs finalise squad to face Manchester United and Leeds United
Key starlets and coach fail to travel
Amakhosi will be without Mzansi youngsters Neo Bohloko and Shaun Els, who were part of the Amajita squad that took part in the U17 FIFA World Cup finals in Qatar.
Both Bohloko and Els were very influential for Amajita in the global finals, as they made a historical achievement; South Africa reached the knockout stage for the first time. However, their journey came to an end at the Round of 16 when they were eliminated by Japan.
Despite doing well in Qatar and testing themselves against players from other corners of the globe, Amakhosi will miss Bohloko and Els' influential roles during the UK trip.
Donay Jansen, a former SuperSport United right winger, as well as head coach Vela Khumalo, are also not part of the UK-bound squad.
Kaizer Motaung Jr explains absence
“There is a slight challenge with Coach Vela and Neo Bohloko. So they won’t be travelling with the team," the Chiefs sporting director told the media.
“I think when they were overseas for the World Cup, they were not here to do the biometrics and visas. So, unfortunately, he [Khumalo] and Neo won’t be travelling with the team. Coach Sheppey [Dillon Sheppard] will be with the boys," he added.
“But I think it’s unfortunate [for Khumalo not to travel with the team]. Because he played a massive role over the years to put the team where it is now. Not just for the last season.”
Glamour Boys on global stage
Although Chiefs will miss their tactician and key players, Motaung Jr expects the players who will travel to learn from the trip as they take on more established sides.
“I think it’s very special; we want to see this team on the global stage. For them, it’s a massive, massive reward. They did it last year and broke all the records in the manner in which they did. It’s a fitting send-off for them," Motaung Jr said.
“I think we’re going to give it our all; it’s massive for the boys. And for the club to be on that global stage with those kinds of teams, that’s where we want to be – especially at the youth level and also at the senior level.
“It’s going to be a very difficult task. Stellenbosch have actually set the bar very high; they even won it. There is no one else who came to compete. Top opposition – you want to test yourself against the best, and we want to see where we are in the same age group," he continued.
“If you look at the history and pedigree of the league, you have a nice history – Lucas Radebe being our former captain, a Leeds Football Club ambassador. It’s a great league, a great story, and also for the boys to hopefully be with him there, to tell them that story and what it took to get there.
“Again, we’re going for work, so we have to go there and make sure they put their best foot forward because it’s about what happens on the pitch. But yeah, big moment," he concluded.
Chiefs' UK schedule
The 11-day trip will see them play Manchester United, Queens Park Rangers (QPR) U21, and Leeds United during an 11-day UK tour.
Their first game for the DDC champions will be against Manchester United on Friday, 28 November, before facing Leeds United on Tuesday, 2 December.
Their last game will be in London against the QPR U21 side on Saturday, December 6.
The trip also involves academy and exchange visits with Manchester United and Liverpool before watching a Premier League clash between Leeds United and Chelsea.
The trip will conclude on 7 December 2025.