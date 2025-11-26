Why two South Africa internationals and former SuperSport United winger missed out as Kaizer Chiefs finalise squad to face Manchester United and Leeds United

Although Chiefs will miss their tactician and key players, Motaung Jr expects the players who will travel to learn from the trip as they take on more established sides.

“I think it’s very special; we want to see this team on the global stage. For them, it’s a massive, massive reward. They did it last year and broke all the records in the manner in which they did. It’s a fitting send-off for them," Motaung Jr said.

“I think we’re going to give it our all; it’s massive for the boys. And for the club to be on that global stage with those kinds of teams, that’s where we want to be – especially at the youth level and also at the senior level.

“It’s going to be a very difficult task. Stellenbosch have actually set the bar very high; they even won it. There is no one else who came to compete. Top opposition – you want to test yourself against the best, and we want to see where we are in the same age group," he continued.

“If you look at the history and pedigree of the league, you have a nice history – Lucas Radebe being our former captain, a Leeds Football Club ambassador. It’s a great league, a great story, and also for the boys to hopefully be with him there, to tell them that story and what it took to get there.

“Again, we’re going for work, so we have to go there and make sure they put their best foot forward because it’s about what happens on the pitch. But yeah, big moment," he concluded.