Manchester United vs Kaizer Chiefs: Motaung Jr. reveals divided loyalties ahead of 'difficult task' against the Red Devils

Amakhosi Sporting Director Kaizer Motaung Jr is delighted with what the youngsters achieved last season with the club. He is anticipating a tough outing where players will play against highly-rated individuals.

“I think it’s very special, we want to see this team on the global stage,” he told the media ahead of the tour.

“For them it’s a massive, massive reward. They have done it last year, broke all the records in the manner in which they did. It’s a fitting send-off for them.

“It’s going to be a very difficult task. Stellenbosch have actually set the bar very high, they even won it. There is no one else who came to compete," Motaung Jr continued.

“I think we’re going to give it our all, it’s massive for the boys. And for the club to be on that global stage with those kinds of teams, that’s where we want to be – especially at the youth level and also at the senior level.

"Top opposition, you want to test yourself against the best, and we want to see where we are in the same age group.

“If you look at the history and pedigree of the league, you have a nice history – Lucas Radebe being our former captain, a Leeds Football Club ambassador," the former striker added.

“It’s a great league, great story and also for the boys to hopefully be with him there, to tell them that story and what it took to get there.

“Man United – I know that the chairman is a Man United fan, so it’s a special one for him. To also be able to go there and watch two Premier League games, have a tour of Carrington, it’s special.

“Again, we’re going for work, so we have to go there and make sure they put their best foot forward because it’s about what happens on the pitch. But yeah, big moment," he concluded.