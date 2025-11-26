Manchester United vs Kaizer Chiefs: Motaung Jr. reveals divided loyalties ahead of 'difficult task' against the Red Devils
- Backpagepix
How Chiefs got the opportunity to play against Manchester United
Kaizer Chiefs are set to play several teams in the United Kingdom in the next couple of days.
The Glamour Boys defied the odds to win their maiden DStv Diski Challenge (DDC) in the 2024/25 edition, and as part of their reward, the champions will now test themselves against international opposition — Manchester United, Leeds United, and Queens Park Rangers (QPR) U21 - during an 11-day UK tour scheduled from 25 November to 7 December 2025.
The DDC side departed for the UK on Tuesday, November 25.
"Their first fixture will be against Manchester United on Friday, 28 November, followed by a clash with Leeds United on Tuesday, 2 December," the league sponsors said in a statement released earlier.
"The tour will conclude in London with a final match against QPR U21 on Saturday, 6 December.
"In addition to the matches, the tour will include academy exchange visits with Manchester United and Liverpool, offering invaluable knowledge-sharing opportunities.
"The team will also attend a Premier League fixture between Leeds United and Chelsea, and enjoy a day in London, including a visit to the Premier League offices," they added.
- Backpage
Motaung Jr. aware of the tough task ahead
Amakhosi Sporting Director Kaizer Motaung Jr is delighted with what the youngsters achieved last season with the club. He is anticipating a tough outing where players will play against highly-rated individuals.
“I think it’s very special, we want to see this team on the global stage,” he told the media ahead of the tour.
“For them it’s a massive, massive reward. They have done it last year, broke all the records in the manner in which they did. It’s a fitting send-off for them.
“It’s going to be a very difficult task. Stellenbosch have actually set the bar very high, they even won it. There is no one else who came to compete," Motaung Jr continued.
“I think we’re going to give it our all, it’s massive for the boys. And for the club to be on that global stage with those kinds of teams, that’s where we want to be – especially at the youth level and also at the senior level.
"Top opposition, you want to test yourself against the best, and we want to see where we are in the same age group.
“If you look at the history and pedigree of the league, you have a nice history – Lucas Radebe being our former captain, a Leeds Football Club ambassador," the former striker added.
“It’s a great league, great story and also for the boys to hopefully be with him there, to tell them that story and what it took to get there.
“Man United – I know that the chairman is a Man United fan, so it’s a special one for him. To also be able to go there and watch two Premier League games, have a tour of Carrington, it’s special.
“Again, we’re going for work, so we have to go there and make sure they put their best foot forward because it’s about what happens on the pitch. But yeah, big moment," he concluded.
- BackPagePix
What awaits Chiefs
Apart from taking part in the scheduled games, the tour will include academy and exchange visits with Manchester United and Liverpool. This is expected to offer the players invaluable knowledge-sharing opportunities.
The Amakhosi youngsters will also watch league games between Leeds United and Chelsea and thereafter enjoy a day in London before a visit to the Premier League offices.
Diski Challenge was established with the key goal of growing local talent and stands as a beacon of hope for aspiring footballers, providing them with the opportunity to showcase their talent both nationally and internationally.
"The partnership between the PSL and MultiChoice remains steadfast in its commitment to community development and sporting excellence. Looking ahead, MultiChoice continues to invest in nurturing grassroots talent and empowering communities across South Africa," the sponsors further explained.
- Kaizer Chiefs on X
Chance for players to show their worth
This is another opportunity for the youngsters to market themselves and show they have what it takes to deliver for the senior team, if given an opportunity.
Furthermore, there will be scouts who will be having a look at the potential stars who need development to hit greater heights.